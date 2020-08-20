Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,581 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Donaldson worth $27,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Donaldson by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 100,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Donaldson news, VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,106. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

