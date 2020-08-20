Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,301 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

