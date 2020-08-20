Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 719,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,817,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

