BitCoen (BEN) Market Capitalization Tops $59,843.56

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. BitCoen has a market cap of $59,843.56 and approximately $45.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.01485523 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,825.30 or 0.99467090 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

