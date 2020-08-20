Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $149.30 million and $4.78 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00006734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Indodax and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004944 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000722 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00034401 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, BigONE, Crex24, OKEx, Indodax, Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin, Exrates, YoBit and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

