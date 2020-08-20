Bitcoin Incognito Achieves Market Cap of $155,085.68 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $155,085.68 and approximately $3,825.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Escodex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.