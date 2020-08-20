Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00770964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.01510186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,856.19 or 1.00049644 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00144854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

