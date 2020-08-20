Bitcore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,344.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $2,344.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,888.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.60 or 0.03504162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.02476017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00529313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00848188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00667294 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,381,821 coins and its circulating supply is 17,880,862 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, QBTC, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

