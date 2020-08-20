Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0026

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $197,182.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00527067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 155% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

