Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Up 383.3% in July

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 375.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,015,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 802,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 221,518 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 33.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 53.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 196,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

