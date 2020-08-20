BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $791,671.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040520 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.27 or 0.05604215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

