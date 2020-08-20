Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 6,847 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Steris makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $32,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $154.68. 11,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,173. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average is $152.39.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

