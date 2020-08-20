Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $30,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.28. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

