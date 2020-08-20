Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 12,678 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,496,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,826,000 after buying an additional 216,005 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.87. 445,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,882,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

