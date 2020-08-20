Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

