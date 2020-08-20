Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 307 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in American Tower by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in American Tower by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 72,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,447 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,999 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $247.58. 56,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.95. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

