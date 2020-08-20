Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 3,957 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 124,467 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE SMG traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.85. 18,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $403,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $1,237,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

