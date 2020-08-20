Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $205.56. 56,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,310. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $209.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.99. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

