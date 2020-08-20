Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $20,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $849,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

