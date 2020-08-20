Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $25,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.88. 37,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

