Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 810.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $522,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $787,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,684 shares of company stock worth $5,003,618 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 84,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

