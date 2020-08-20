Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 870.7% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 281,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 252,063 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,914 shares of company stock worth $47,653,707. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.