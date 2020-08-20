Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $33.13 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equinix worth $33,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $4,657,389. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $784.56. 13,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,175. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $747.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $780.52.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

