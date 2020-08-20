Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.43. 118,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

