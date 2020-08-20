Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 48,721.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after buying an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after acquiring an additional 704,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.84. 42,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average is $187.22. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

