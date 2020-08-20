Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $48.33 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $38.78. 1,078,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,075,008. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

