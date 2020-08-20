Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.58. 51,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $189.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.