Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 2,781 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

