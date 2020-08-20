Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,730,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. 122,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

