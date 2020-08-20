Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $139.15. 1,310,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.33. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

