Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in 3M by 203.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of 3M by 26.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after buying an additional 133,160 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $3,371,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 102,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,120. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

