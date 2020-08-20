Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,533. The company has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.