Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

