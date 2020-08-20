Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $282.05. 36,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

