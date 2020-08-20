Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 288 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 4,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.17. 36,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.89. The company has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

