Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 4,071 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 114,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

