Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 965 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.29. 179,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,617. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

