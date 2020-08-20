Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 968 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Nike by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NKE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 180,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

