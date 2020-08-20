Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in July

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the July 15th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.0 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock remained flat at $$61.81 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $64.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNTGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

