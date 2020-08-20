Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 3.3% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.41% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $60,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 213,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 63,885 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 304,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,213. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,708.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

