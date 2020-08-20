Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.12. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after acquiring an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after acquiring an additional 628,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,634,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $80.96. 49,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -207.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

