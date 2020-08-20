Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.57 Million

Analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $116.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $125.00 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $161.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $470.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.57 million to $492.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $480.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.90 million to $519.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 120,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 139,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $79.80.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

