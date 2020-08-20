Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $392.33

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.17. 19,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.27. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $402.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 34.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.