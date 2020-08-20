Brokerages Set E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Target Price at $47.65

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETFC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 1,022,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $18,234,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 716,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

