Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT at $98.86

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 607,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

