Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $308.10

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.71. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $367.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.