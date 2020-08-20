Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $116.71

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 371,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,942. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,221.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

