Brokerages Set Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Target Price at $16.08

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

NYSE NBL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 574,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,203. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Noble Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 2,178,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,350,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,345,000 after buying an additional 6,593,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after buying an additional 407,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,395,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,624,000 after buying an additional 2,147,797 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

