Brokerages Set Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $61.62

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $586,230. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 688,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.