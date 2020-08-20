Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $48.71

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on R shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 442.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ryder System by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 505,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,677. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

